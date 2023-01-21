Drop in bus breakdowns takes PMPML on profit lane

Pune: Steps taken by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) to reduce bus breakdowns has helped the transport body boost its revenue.

In December, PMPML generated revenue of ₹51,77,00,000 as against ₹51,05,00,000 collected in November.

Omprakash Bakoria, chairman and managing director, PMPML, said, “We reduced the number of old buses plying on roads, besides strictly instructing private bus operators to check breakdowns. Any private bus that developed fault on road five times a month were removed from the route. The steps helped reduce incidents of bus breakdowns and generated revenue.”

In December, PMPML saw breakdown of 30 buses as compared to 50 reported in October. The public transport utility operates 1,650 buses in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and carries 1.3 million passengers every day.

“We have also shut down non-profit routes and some buses plying in rural areas and increased the number on popular routes. For example, we doubled the count of buses on routes that carried full passenger load,” Bakoria said.

PMPML has also streamlined buses timing with specific intervals for the benefit of commuters.

“Based on public feedback and revenue figures, more steps will be taken in the coming days to generate profit,” he said.

Sanjay Shitole, secretary, PMP Pravasi Manch said, “While generating more revenue is a good sign, PMPML needs to focus on repairing bus stops on priority.”