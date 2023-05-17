64 tourists died in drowning incidents in last five years in Pune district

The recent death of two people due to drowning in the Khadakwasla Dam has served as a wake-up call for both authorities and tourists while bringing to the fore disturbing details about similar such incidents over the past five years. The irrigation department has placed notice boards warning visitors of fine of ₹ 500 for entering the waters of Khadakwasla Dam. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

Data shared by the Pune rural police for the period between 2018 and April 2023 has revealed that a total 64 tourists lost their lives due to drowning in various water bodies (lakes, rivers, dams and reservoirs) across rural parts of Pune district. The data further revealed that a majority of the drowning incidents took place after the tourists waded into the waters despite warnings from the Pune rural police.

While authorities are taking steps to raise awareness among tourists. The Pune rural police, in collaboration with the local authorities and tourism boards, are set to launch a comprehensive safety campaign to educate visitors about the potential dangers of water bodies and the precautions that need to be taken to prevent such accidents.

Ankit Goyal, superintendent of police, Pune rural, highlighted the need for enhanced safety measures, saying, “We urge all tourists to exercise caution and be aware of the risks associated with swimming or engaging in water activities in unfamiliar areas. In association with other departments, we have also installed signboards for the safety and security of the tourists at different places.’’

In the last five years, a total 77 tourists have lost their lives while trekking or by falling into gorges or drowning in water bodies and in three of these instances, cases have been registered at the concerned police stations. According to the data shared by the police, a total 10 tourists have lost their lives while trekking, three tourists have died after falling into gorges, while as many as 64 have died by drowning in water bodies across Pune district. Of the total 77 people who lost their lives, 65 were adult men, five were adult women, two were boys, two girls, and three children. The police also said that it is crucial for tourists to follow safety guidelines, use life jackets, and swim only in designated areas. The data analysis further revealed some of the common causes of these tragic incidents. Most of the victims were found to be outsiders and lacked familiarity with the local water bodies. Many of them had inadequate knowledge/practice of swimming.

Authorities are planning to intensify surveillance and deploy additional lifeguards at popular tourist spots. They are planning to use better signage and promote the use of life jackets and other safety equipment. Moreover, the police department will collaborate with local communities to organise awareness programmes for the locals and tourists.

Officials from the travel industry too expressed concern about the situation. Pramod Karegaonkar, secretary, Travel Forum of Maharashtra, said, “There should be strict implementation of rules at tourist places. The concerned authorities should strictly implement rules otherwise such incidents will continue to occur.”

Karegaonkar further said that there is a need for collective effort to ensure the well-being of visitors while preserving the natural beauty and recreational potential of Pune’s water bodies.

In the meantime, it cannot be highlighted enough that tourists need to exercise caution, respect safety guidelines, and remain vigilant while enjoying water-based activities, helping ensure a safer and more enjoyable experience for everyone visiting Pune’s rural areas.