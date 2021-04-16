“DSK and associates” booked for duping investors of 17.7 crore

The owner and partners of a company called “DSK and associates” were booked for allegedly duping several investors to the tune of ₹17.7 crore. The name of the accused and the accused company has eerie resemblance to a Pune-based builder who is currently in jail for duping thousands of depositors.

Since April 2019, multiple investors have allegedly paid for fixed deposits and similar investments.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Sandip Sudhir Jadhav (40), a construction business owner living in Virbhadranagar in Baner.

The total investments by Jadhav and other witnesses is ₹17,70,75,000, according to their complaint.

The accused was identified as Deepak Sakharam Kohakade, his wife, daughter, and four others including their lawyer.

The money of the investors was allegedly used for buying properties in India and abroad.

The complainant told the police that the lawyer sent legal notices to the investors who started asking for their money back. The notice allegedly claimed that the contents of the notice will be treated as last words of the accused in case of his death.

A case under Sections 409, 420, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, 1999 was registered at Hinjewadi police station.