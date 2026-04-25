Dudi holds pre-monsoon review meeting; focuses on water, safety measures

In view of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of below-average rainfall this year owing to the impact of El Niño, district collector and chairman of the district disaster management authority, Jitendra Dudi, has directed the water resources department to undertake comprehensive planning for water supply.

Dudi emphasised that all pre-monsoon works must be meticulously planned and completed before the onset of the rainy season. (HT)

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Speaking at a pre-monsoon review meeting held on Friday at the Pune district collector’s office, Dudi emphasised that all pre-monsoon works must be meticulously planned and completed before the onset of the rainy season. He also stressed the need for strong coordination between all concerned departments to ensure timely and effective execution of these works.

Dudi said, “While the water resources department has planned water availability till August 15 this year, considering the possible prolonged impact of El Niño, preparations should also account for water availability between February and May 2027. Last year’s coordinated reservoir water discharge planning was effective. Officials are instructed to replicate similar coordination this year.”

Dudi directed authorities to remove encroachments and debris from rivers, canals, and drainage systems to ensure smooth flow of natural water sources. Additionally, he instructed a thorough review of dam safety, canal inspections, and submission of compliance reports with respect to previous inspections by the end of April.

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{{^usCountry}} The public works department was instructed to identify and take necessary measures in dangerous and highly vulnerable locations, including villages, bridges, roads, and flood-prone areas. Officials were asked to submit compliance reports based on last year’s inspections by the end of April. Authorities were also directed to inform citizens about alternative routes in case roads are closed during the monsoon. Dudi further emphasised that all emergency equipment such as bulldozers, water tankers, dumpers, earthmovers, dewatering pumps, generators, tree cutters, floodlights, and RCC cutters should be in working condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The public works department was instructed to identify and take necessary measures in dangerous and highly vulnerable locations, including villages, bridges, roads, and flood-prone areas. Officials were asked to submit compliance reports based on last year’s inspections by the end of April. Authorities were also directed to inform citizens about alternative routes in case roads are closed during the monsoon. Dudi further emphasised that all emergency equipment such as bulldozers, water tankers, dumpers, earthmovers, dewatering pumps, generators, tree cutters, floodlights, and RCC cutters should be in working condition. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Municipal corporations, councils, and Nagar Panchayats in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad were instructed to inspect dangerous buildings and relocate residents to safer locations wherever necessary. Authorities were directed to remove unauthorised hoardings within a month. Regarding tourism during the monsoon, Dudi clarified that tourist destinations will not be closed, but departments including the police, forest, tourism, and archaeology will have to regulate visitor flow by creating slots and ensuring adequate manpower for safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Municipal corporations, councils, and Nagar Panchayats in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad were instructed to inspect dangerous buildings and relocate residents to safer locations wherever necessary. Authorities were directed to remove unauthorised hoardings within a month. Regarding tourism during the monsoon, Dudi clarified that tourist destinations will not be closed, but departments including the police, forest, tourism, and archaeology will have to regulate visitor flow by creating slots and ensuring adequate manpower for safety. {{/usCountry}}

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The health department was directed to prepare for potential emergencies by ensuring the availability of hospitals, beds, medical officers, ambulances, blood banks, and sufficient stock of medicines at the taluka level. Preventive measures for communicable diseases and awareness campaigns for citizens were emphasised.

Dudi instructed all departments to update disaster management plans from the district level down to the village level and ensure that citizens are informed accordingly. Sub-divisional officers were directed to conduct taluka-level review meetings and issue necessary instructions. Special emphasis was placed on keeping emergency systems ready in flood-prone villages through inter-departmental coordination to avoid inconvenience to citizens. In landslide-prone areas such as Bhor, Khed, and Ambegaon sub-divisions, authorities were asked to plan evacuations, conduct training for disaster response volunteers, ensure availability of necessary equipment, and organise mock drills.

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“Considering the forecast of reduced rainfall due to El Niño, it is essential that we plan water supply not just for the immediate monsoon period but also with a long-term perspective. While arrangements have been made to ensure water availability till August this year, we must proactively prepare for the possibility of scarcity extending into early 2027. All departments must complete pre-monsoon works within stipulated timelines and maintain close coordination to avoid last-minute challenges. Natural water channels such as rivers, canals, and drains must remain unobstructed, and strict action should be taken against encroachments. At the same time, we must ensure the safety of infrastructure, readiness of emergency machinery, and preparedness of health systems. Our collective goal is to minimise risks, ensure public safety, and provide uninterrupted essential services to citizens during the monsoon season,” Dudi said.

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The meeting was attended by senior officials including additional chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Chandrakant Waghmare; resident deputy collector Jyoti Kadam; and district disaster management officer Vitthal Banote; along with representatives from the public works department, irrigation department, agriculture department, health department, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations, municipal councils, Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad police Comissionerates, Pune rural police, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority, MSEDCL, Regional Transport Office, water resources department, NDRF, IMD sub-divisional officers, tehsildars, and chief officers from various departments.

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