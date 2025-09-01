Dy CM Ajit Pawar asks PMC to slash excavation fees for power projects

City’s power infrastructure projects are facing delays due to steep excavation charges levied by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar directed the civic body to adopt a more reasonable fee structure, on the lines of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Pawar was speaking at the Pune District Electricity Monitoring Committee meeting at Circuit House. The meeting was attended by all Pune city MLAs, among other civic officials. (HT FILE)

Officials from MSEDCL presented details of ongoing projects under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), PM Suryaghar, Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana, and schemes supported through the District Development Fund. Pune district has received ₹178 crore under RDSS for strengthening the power network, which includes setting up 11 new substations, expanding 17 existing ones, and laying 1,320 km of underground high-pressure cables across the city.

In rural parts of the district, ₹505 crore has been sanctioned to cover 2,408 km of high-pressure and 2,064 km of low-pressure lines, along with 2,984 new distribution substations. Substations are also planned at 146 new locations.

However, officials flagged high excavation charges as a major hurdle. PMC currently charges ₹6,600 per metre for digging, which includes road restoration costs, while PCMC charges only ₹100 per metre as a supervision fee and requires MSEDCL to restore the road. Pawar noted that the steep fees in Pune city were inflating costs and delaying projects, and asked PMC to adopt PCMC’s model to expedite work.

The meeting also reviewed progress under the PM Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme. In Pune district, 20,076 consumers have so far benefited, with rooftop solar installations generating 94 MW of capacity. Pawar urged MSEDCL to step up promotion of the scheme and encourage more households to adopt solar energy.

Under Mahatransco’s expansion plan, 11 ultra-high voltage substations have already been approved for the Pune district, while another 11 await clearance. Pawar directed officials to start work immediately on the approved projects and complete them within deadlines.