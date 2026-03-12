Early intervention clinic launched at Sassoon Hospital

B J Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), Pune, have launched an Early Intervention Clinic in the hospital’s paediatric outpatient department to provide comprehensive developmental screening and therapy services for children at risk of developmental disorders. The clinic was launched earlier this week, officials said on Wednesday. According to officials, the centre will focus on high-risk newborns, premature babies discharged from neonatal intensive care units (NICU), and children showing signs of developmental delay or neurological disorders. (FILE)

The clinic aims to enable early detection and timely intervention for children with neurological and developmental conditions.

According to officials, the centre will focus on high-risk newborns, premature babies discharged from neonatal intensive care units (NICU), and children showing signs of developmental delay or neurological disorders. Early screening and treatment can help prevent long-term complications such as physical deformities, cerebral palsy and delayed growth.

The clinic will offer a comprehensive range of services under one roof, including developmental assessments, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and medical consultations. Earlier, these services were offered in different departments of the hospital, but the new centre integrates them to improve coordination and follow-up care.

Dr Eknath Pawar, dean of BJMC, said the clinic would make developmental and therapeutic services more accessible. “Bringing these services together will enable timely diagnosis, systematic follow-up and better care for children and their families,” he said.

Dr Pragathi Kamath will oversee the day-to-day functioning of the clinic and coordinate developmental assessments and therapies.

Dr Aarti Kinikar, head of the Department of Paediatrics, said the centre would improve continuity of care. “Providing all developmental and therapeutic services under one roof will make it easier for families to access treatment and ensure better long-term outcomes for children,” she said.

Medical superintendent Dr Yallappa Jadhav added that integrating services would also improve coordination among healthcare teams and enhance patient convenience.