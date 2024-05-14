EC clears air after Supriya Sule shares video of non-functional CCTVs at EVM godown

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) faction has alleged that CCTV surveillance of a godown where EVMs of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency have been stored was switched off for 45 minutes on Monday, May 13 from 10.29 am to 11.13 am. NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule asked the Election Commission (EC) to reveal the reasons why the CCTVs were shut down at an EVM strongroom for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Sule’s election representative Laxmikant Khabia levelled allegations about the incident, labelling it ‘suspicious activity’. (HT PHOTO)

“It is highly suspicious that the CCTV is switched off where critical devices like the EVMs are kept. This is unacceptable laxity on the part of the authorities,” she fumed on social media, posting a purported video of the incident.

The elections for the prestigious Baramati seat were held on May 7 in the third phase of polling. In Baramati, Sule contested against Sunetra Pawar of NCP.

Her party NCP (SP) further alleged that the CCTV was switched off since morning.

Sule’s election representative Laxmikant Khabia levelled allegations about the incident, labelling it ‘suspicious activity’.

Khabiya said “We came to know that the CCTV surveillance on Baramati constituency EVMs was switched off. Neither technicians nor the returning officer could be reached to enquire about the development. Even the police said that they had no directions on the issue which makes us feel suspicious about the issue, “ he said.

After the polls, all the EVM machines were deposited in the strongroom and kept under CCTV surveillance according to the guidelines of the election commission.

Returning officer Kavita Dwivedi said, “An electrical was working and had removed a cable which relayed live display to the public monitor for some time. All data of the said time is available, and all CCTV cameras are functioning properly.”

MLA Rohit Pawar has expressed his anger at this sloppy management of the administration.

Rohit Pawar said that the incident tarnishes democracy.

“When EVM machines were brought to that centre, we requested the authorities to give us access to the CCTV. However, the authorities took two to three days to respond. Now, suddenly shutting down the CCTV on the premises is a dangerous scenario for democracy, we will demand action on this,” he said.