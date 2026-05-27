e-challans paid yet pending: Vehicle owners hit by glitch in Vahan system

PUNE: Due to a technical glitch in the state transport department’s Vahan online system, e-challans paid through the portal for various traffic violations are not getting fully processed despite successful payment transactions. As a result, the system is failing to generate payment receipts or complete the ‘paid’ process online, leaving many e-challans continuing to appear as pending or partially processed on the portal for the past several days.

e-challans paid through Vahan online system for various traffic violations are not getting fully processed despite successful payment transactions. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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To the extent that many vehicle owners now fear that the unpaid status of the e-challans might lead to additional penalties or legal complications despite having paid the requisite amount. Punekars have also complained that they are unable to download payment confirmations or receipts after completing transactions, making it difficult to maintain proof of payment. Many users said that repeated follow-ups with authorities and helpline numbers have yielded little clarity, while others expressed concern that the issue may impact future, vehicle-related services linked to the Vahan system.

One such affected citizen, an IT professional, Rahul Gangwani from Khardi, said that he paid a ₹1,000 challan issued for riding without a helmet nearly a week ago, but the status on the portal still shows as pending. “The amount was deducted from my bank account instantly and the payment page even showed transaction success, but I never received the final receipt. When I checked again after two days, the challan was still appearing on the portal. It creates unnecessary tension because we don’t know whether the payment is actually recorded or not,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Another citizen, Manisha Patwardhan, a resident of Baner, said that she faced a similar issue after paying a fine for a seat belt violation. “I paid the challan online because the system encourages digital payments, but after payment there was no downloadable receipt and the status remained incomplete. I contacted the helpline but was told that there is a technical issue. Many people may end up paying twice out of confusion if the issue continues,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another citizen, Manisha Patwardhan, a resident of Baner, said that she faced a similar issue after paying a fine for a seat belt violation. “I paid the challan online because the system encourages digital payments, but after payment there was no downloadable receipt and the status remained incomplete. I contacted the helpline but was told that there is a technical issue. Many people may end up paying twice out of confusion if the issue continues,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Pune regional transport officer Archana Gaikwad said, “Yes, there is a technical issue in completing the e-challan payment process on the Vahan portal. We are continuously following up with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and our department head office to resolve the issues citizens are currently facing. The payment gateway is accepting transactions however the backend processing and receipt generation mechanism is facing technical difficulties in some cases. We understand the inconvenience caused to citizens and are working to ensure that all successful payments are updated correctly in the system. Citizens who have already paid their fines should keep their transaction details and bank payment references safely until the issue is fully resolved. Our teams are monitoring complaints on a regular basis and efforts are underway to restore normal functioning of the portal at the earliest.”

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Meanwhile, citizens have demanded immediate intervention from the transport department to rectify the technical fault and ensure that all pending payment updates are reflected accurately on the portal. Many vehicle owners have also urged authorities to issue a public advisory clarifying that those who have already paid fines will not face additional penalties due to the ongoing system error.