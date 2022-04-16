ED seeks assistance from Pune police in ₹6 crore cryptocurrency fraud case
PUNE The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought cooperation of Pune police in investigating the ₹6 crore bitcoin fraud case handled by the latter’s cybercrime department. The city police arrested cybercrime expert Pankaj Ghode and former IPS officer Ravindra Patil in March in the case.
DCP (Economic Offences Wing and cyber cell) Bhagyashree Navtake said, “ED officials visited Pune CP office. Informally, they took some information and will take papers in some days.”
The Pune police had taken assistance of two cyber experts to help them investigate the ₹2,000 crore cryptocurrency scam involving its mastermind Amit Bharadwaj and others in two FIRs lodged at Nigdi and Dattawadi police stations in 2018.
According to the latest FIR lodged against the cyber experts, the police had assigned them the task of recovering bitcoins from the wallets of the accused and shared data with them. Both Patil and Ghode manipulated the screenshots of e-wallets of cryptocurrencies in possession of the main accused and others and moved a large number of bitcoins to their personal e-wallets.
The cyber police arrested them from Pune and seized mobiles, MacBooks, hard disks, tabs, laptops, CDs, and other items from their possession on charges of stealing bitcoins.
A case under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any 1[document or electronic record), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) of Information Technology Act and Sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors was lodged at the cyber police station. Currently, the duo is in judicial custody.
Meanwhile, the cybercrime cell has issued a notice under Section 41 A (notice of appearance before police officers) of CrPC to the private company where IPS Patil was an employee.
HT Impact: Sassoon’s TB department gets new space, more beds
PUNE After running for more than 16 years at an old heritage building, the department of pulmonary medicine at Sassoon General Hospital that primarily handles respiratory diseases finally gets shifted to the ninth floor of the new building. The new space has extra beds and a respiratory ICU. The ninth floor of hospital's new building will house other four departments, including orthopaedic, ophthalmology, ear-nose-throat and paediatric.
Shatrughan Sinha breaks Asansol jinx: Why it's a historic win for Trinamool
Movie actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha broke the “Asansol jinx” by becoming the first Trinamool Congress candidate to win from the Lok Sabha seat in the bypoll, the result of which was declared on Saturday. In Asansol, former Union minister Sinha won with a margin of more than 2 lakh votes against his rival Agnimitra Paul (fashion designer-turned politician) of the BJP. The BJP had won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Ayurvedic lifestyle brand HERBEA raises seed round Pune: Ayurvedic lifestyle FMCG brand 'HERBEA', which offers Ayurvedic Herbal Teas catering to modern day lifestyle health concerns, has raised seed funding at an undisclosed valuation from Pravin Bhalerao, Ex-Executive Director, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd and Dr. Sahil Deo, co-founder, CPC Analytics. Founded by Indraneel Chitale, Chinmay Bhosale and Sukumar Sardeshmukh in November 2021, Herbea focuses on making Ayurveda more accessible and palatable.
Startup mantra: Retrofit solutions to beat vehicle emissions
Amidst all the hype around electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell powered vehicles, three entrepreneurs – Irfan Pathan, Rizwan Shaikh and Shantanu Sonaikar – through their clean-tech startup Pi Green Innovations have developed a retrofit solution for existing conventionally-fuelled heavy vehicles, diesel fuelled generator sets and industrial boilers in order to reduce and capture hazardous particulate matter emissions and pollution caused every day.
Jayashri Jadhav of Congress wins battle of prestige in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur
The Congress's Jayashri Jadhav on Saturday secured a comfortable victory over the Bharatiya Janata Party in the by-election to the Kolhapur (North) assembly segment. Jayashri Jadhav is the wife of Chandrakant Jadhav, a local entrepreneur who won the seat in the 2019 assembly elections. Jayashri Jadhav secured 54.4% of the votes, defeating Satyajit (Nana) Kadam of the BJP by a margin of over 18,000 votes.
