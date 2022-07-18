Edu dept keeps lakhs of students waiting for Class 11 admissions in Pune

One month since declaration of results of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) and lakhs of students are still waiting for the centralised online admission process for Class 11 to begin. The state education department has said that the reason for the delay is that CBSE board results are not yet out and CBSE students constitute around 6% of the total admissions to Class 11. While the education department has declared the schedule for ‘part 2 form filling’ which will start on July 22.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahesh Palkar, director, state secondary education, said, “From July 22 onwards, part 2 form filling for registered students will start online and in this, students need to give their college preferences as per their marks. We are waiting for CBSE Class 10 results to be declared and once they are out within the next five days, the first merit list will be declared from our side. The main reason for stopping the process is for CBSE students as a large number of students from other boards, especially CBSE, opt for our admission process. There are around 6% CBSE students in terms of the total number of admissions.”

“In the part 2 form, students have to give a minimum of one and maximum of 10 preferences in terms of colleges and finally lock their application. We will declare the round-wise schedules of the admission process once the CBSE results are declared and enough time will be given to students from other boards as well to fill up both part forms,” said Palkar. Currently, students who have passed the Class 10 exams are filling up the part 1 form for the admission process and from July 22 onwards, the part 2 form filling will start.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kaushik Mujumle, a state board student, said, “Since the past one month, we are eagerly waiting to get our admissions done and go to college campuses as the last two years have been horrible for us. We cannot be kept waiting for the sake of other board students. That is unfair to lakhs of students in the state.”

While the principal of a junior college in Pune on condition of anonymity said, “It is wrong to keep lakhs of students waiting for over a month just because other board results have not yet been declared. This is delaying our entire academic year. We need to cover the syllabus in the given time frame. Already, we have faced several issues while covering the syllabus for Class 11 students over the past two years as the admission process dragged on till December last year.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Till now, around 3.5 lakh students have registered themselves in the Pune division by filling up the part 1 form of the online centralised admission process while in the state, more than 13 lakh students have registered. In this, a majority of the students are from the state board followed by the CBSE and ICSE boards. On July 17, ICSE results were declared and CBSE Class 10 results are expected to be declared this week. The education department has decided to start the actual process and declare the first merit list only after the CBSE results are out, which will lead to delay in starting this academic year.