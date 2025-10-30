Education commissioner orders immediate completion of teacher recruitment process

Pune: Education commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh directed department officials on October 28 to immediately complete the merit list process for teacher recruitment under the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2025. The recruitment is being conducted based on the 2024-25 approved staff structure, taking into account sanctioned, working, and vacant posts.

He issued special instructions for eight tribal-dominated districts, namely Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Palghar, Yavatmal, Raigad, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, stating provisions and guidelines must be carefully followed while finalising the merit lists.

The commissioner also made it clear that “any complaints regarding malpractice or favouritism during the selection process will be dealt with strictly. If any institution or management is found guilty of misconduct in recruitment, their appointment process will be suspended immediately”.

Deputy directors and education officers have been instructed to ensure close supervision of the merit list verification process through a dedicated special cell. The directive made it clear that once the official Pavitra Portal begins publishing advertisements for vacant posts, there should be no delay in completing the merit list process. Educational managements have been asked to ensure collection of details of subject-wise and category-wise vacancies well within time.

“The recruitment process must be transparent, fair, and efficient so that no candidate from any category faces injustice,” Singh said.

Under the TAIT 2025 recruitment process, schools will have two options - direct merit-based selection without interviews and selection through interviews. Based on these two categories, the final selection of candidates will be made according to merit.