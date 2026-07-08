‘Live a conservative life to avoid jail’: Kangana Ranaut on claims of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary's secret marriage
Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are accused of killing 25-year-old Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal at the Lohagad fort on June 18.
A probe is underway to verify unconfirmed reports of a marriage between Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, the two key accused in the suspected murder of builder Ketan Agarwal. The analysis of their chats hint that they had “married secretly”, months before the duo murdered the former's fiancee, a Pune police official said on Tuesday. Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has now reacted on the developments on the case and commented on modern relationships.
‘Channelise your energies in to a constructive path’
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana posted a report on the Pune murder case and wrote a note. It read, "WhatsApp, Instagram, dating apps, benching, ghosting, double/triple digit body counts, crumbing, seeing, testing, filters, stories, drug's, clubs all this and much more and still it's not enough."
She added, "Passion without a goal or a purpose will find many such random self destructive expressions, that's why obsession is important but with your career or some skill, to the young and the restless I want to say that channelise your energies in to a constructive path, think with an open mind but live a conservative life, that way you can avoid jail/boredom/negativity depression and many such dooms"
Kangana is a National Award-winning actor who was last seen in the film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. It is based on true events and tells the story of hospital workers who protected 400 patients during the 26/11 terrorist attacks at Mumbai’s Cama and Albless Hospital.
Did Siya and Ketan marry in secret?
Siya and Chetan are accused of killing 25-year-old Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal by allegedly pushing him off a cliff at the Lohagad fort on June 18. While Ketan and Siya were set to marry on November 18 this year, a probe is underway to verify unconfirmed reports of a marriage between Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary.
“Analysis of chats exchanged between Siya and Chetan indicates that they had secretly married. There are unconfirmed reports also about their marriage. We are verifying this claim and also checking whether the marriage was legally registered,” a senior official from the Pune Rural Police told PTI news agency.
Among the digital evidence being perused by the cops, a Snapchat message sent by Goyal to a friend is also under the scanner. In the text, the accused allegedly told her friend her marriage to Ketan was not going to take place, PTI reported. The message allegedly read: “Send your Aadhaar card front and back side photo for tickets for the wedding, which is anyway not going to take place, but still do send it.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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