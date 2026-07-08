‘Live a conservative life to avoid jail’: Kangana Ranaut on claims of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary's secret marriage

A probe is underway to verify unconfirmed reports of a marriage between Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, the two key accused in the suspected murder of builder Ketan Agarwal. The analysis of their chats hint that they had “married secretly”, months before the duo murdered the former's fiancee, a Pune police official said on Tuesday. Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has now reacted on the developments on the case and commented on modern relationships. Kangana Ranaut has offered her comments on modern dating and relationships in light of the Pune murder case.

‘Channelise your energies in to a constructive path’ Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana posted a report on the Pune murder case and wrote a note. It read, "WhatsApp, Instagram, dating apps, benching, ghosting, double/triple digit body counts, crumbing, seeing, testing, filters, stories, drug's, clubs all this and much more and still it's not enough."

She added, "Passion without a goal or a purpose will find many such random self destructive expressions, that's why obsession is important but with your career or some skill, to the young and the restless I want to say that channelise your energies in to a constructive path, think with an open mind but live a conservative life, that way you can avoid jail/boredom/negativity depression and many such dooms"

Kangana is a National Award-winning actor who was last seen in the film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. It is based on true events and tells the story of hospital workers who protected 400 patients during the 26/11 terrorist attacks at Mumbai’s Cama and Albless Hospital.