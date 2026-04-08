Education director orders adjustment of surplus teachers, staff

Pune: The director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Mahesh Palkar, on April 6 issued a circular instructing divisional deputy directors and education officers (secondary) across the state to complete the adjustment process for surplus teachers and non-teaching staff, aligning with approved staffing patterns for the 2025–26 academic year. A student in a Lucknow school sweeps the classroom while others adjust the furniture. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photos)

The steps must be taken in accordance with the Government Resolution (GR) dated March 15, 2024 and subsequent directives issued by the department.

Palkar stated, “The order applies to recognised private aided, partially aided, and local self-government schools at the primary, secondary, higher secondary, and teacher training levels. Authorities have been asked to identify vacant posts subject-wise, cadre-wise, and class-wise and ensure the adjustment of surplus teaching and non-teaching staff accordingly”

He clarified that the adjustment process is currently underway for staff in schools that have sanctioned posts but also have excess personnel. Such employees must join their newly assigned schools only after completing the ongoing academic year examinations and declaring the results in April.

Additionally, for surplus Class IV (Group D) employees, adjustments may be made in nearby schools where vacancies arise during the current academic year. However, as per government provisions, posts currently occupied by regular Group D employees should not be abolished if they fall vacant for any reason until the end of the academic year.

The director further instructed the officials to submit details of staff who have been adjusted and those yet to be accommodated.