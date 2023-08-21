Soon, online toll collection at Sinhagad Fort

Pune Currently, tourists driving to the fort are charged ₹ 50 and ₹ 100 in cash as toll for two-wheelers and four-wheelers respectively. (HT PHOTO)

To facilitate a seamless and efficient entry process for vehicles going to Sinhagad Fort by road, the forest department will initiate an online toll process in a couple of days. Currently, tourists driving to the fort are charged ₹50 and ₹100 in cash as toll for two-wheelers and four-wheelers respectively. There has been a heavy rush of tourists visiting the fort, especially on weekends, causing long queues of vehicles in the ghat section of the fort. The new online system will enable visitors to avoid any delays.

On Sunday, 926 two-wheelers and 400 four-wheelers were reported to have visited the historic fort. Apart from that, travellers flocked to the Khadakwasla Dam Chowpatty and Panshet Dam areas as well.

Amol Pol, a regular visitor to the Sinhagad Fort said, “I visit the Sinhagad fort 4 to 5 times in a month for trekking and workout, and the decision to charge the toll online is a welcome move. Usually, very few people carry cash while trekking or going to the fort and it is convenient to pay online toll fees.”

According to Pradip Sankpal, range forest officer, Pune Forest range, since the introduction of toll charges, only cash payments have been accepted.

“Many tourists and locals have asked for the entry toll to be charged online. We will begin implementing online payments this week in response to their request. For this, a letter has been sent to the relevant bank. We will begin online toll collection in the next two days by taking the necessary steps,” he said.

