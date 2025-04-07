Efforts underway to improve PMPML services: PMPML CMD Deepa Munde

PUNE Corrective measures will be taken in the coming months to improve Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) services, said Deepa Mudhol Munde, PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD). Munde assured that over 300 ageing buses will be phased out by the end of June, and 600 new buses will be added to the fleet. (HT PHOTO)

Munde was speaking at the ‘PMPML passenger meet’, organized by Sajag Nagrik Manch and PMP Pravasi Manch on Sunday. She emphasized the importance of citizen participation in improving public transport and stated that regular feedback from commuters will help make PMPML services more efficient and commuter-friendly.

The event saw active participation from commuters, who raised issues and suggestions regarding PMPML services.

The concerns included frequent breakdowns of buses, drivers skipping scheduled stops, inadequate seating and lighting at bus stops, lack of coordination on routes, thefts on buses and at bus depots, poor grievance redressal, and the inconvenience caused to senior citizens in newly introduced electric buses that lack dedicated seating arrangements.

“Driver and conductor health check-ups are being conducted regularly, and training is also being provided. ‘Zero accident PMPML’ campaign is currently underway to minimise mishaps,” said Munde.

Sanjay Shitole of PMP Pravasi Manch expressed concern over the political apathy toward PMPML.

Referring to the recent directive to scrap the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor on Ahmednagar Road, Shitole said such decisions were taken without public consultation. “This raises serious questions about political accountability and the need to involve citizens in key policy decisions,” he added.