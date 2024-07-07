Eight booked for assaulting owner over property dispute in Koregaon Park

The Koregaon Park Police, on Saturday, lodged a case against eight persons for assaulting two individuals over a property dispute. The incident occurred at lane number 7 in Koregaon Park area on July 3. Shinde also hurled a big stone on the car’s windscreen and broke it, Rajput stated in his complaint. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Ajay Shinde, Gaurav Kavade, Radhabai Kavade, Uday Kotnis, Hema Kotnis, Pintu Bapji and two other unidentified persons.

According to the complainant Nandu Atram Rajput, 69, he and his son-in-law Nilesh Bire and their driver had gone to a plot that he purchased a few years ago in Koregaon Park area when he saw that a tent was erected, and the accused were smoking cigarettes here.

“When I asked them what they were doing on the plot, Shinde threatened me. He slapped me while the other accused attacked me and my son-in-law with sticks and iron rods and drove us out of the plot,” said the complainant.

Shinde also hurled a big stone on the car’s windscreen and broke it, Rajput stated in his complaint.

Police said the incident is likely a fallout of a property dispute and they are investigating all angles in the case.

The police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 329 (3), 189(2), 189 (3),190, 190(1), 191(3)195(2), 352, 324 (4), Maharashtra Police Act 37(1) (3) and invoked criminal law amendment section 3 and 7 against the accused.