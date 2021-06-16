Elder brother in custody for impregnating minor sister

A 21-year-old third year engineering student was remanded to six days in custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday by a local court for allegedly sexually assaulting his younger sister in Pimpri-Chinchwad two months ago.

The assault came to light after the girl was found by the doctors to be eight weeks pregnant, according to the complaint.

“He is the elder brother of the girl, and they live in the same house. The family got to know about it when the pregnancy came to light. They went to check at YCM after she had started experiencing stomach aches and the doctors found out that she is pregnant. Then the hospital informed the parents and filed a medico legal case, and it was sent to us. Meanwhile, the parents started asking questions to the girl and that is when they both revealed what had happened and we have now arrested him,” said assistant police inspector (API) Neeta Ubale who is investigating the case.

The complainant girl is 17 years 5 months old and a student of Class 12 and lives in the same house as the arrested man along with their parents, according to the police.

“He lives in a college hostel in Mumbai where he is a student. Their parents own a small kiosk outside their house and pay for the education of their three children. The middle child is also in college and lives in the college hostel,” said API Ubale.

As per her complaint, the abuse began on the night of April 15 in the living room of their house, where both of them slept, and continued until May.

A case in the matter was registered under Sections 376, 506 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4, 5(j)(2), 5(l), 8, and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act was registered at Chinchwad police station.