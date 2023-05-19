Home / Cities / Pune News / Three booked for robbery, threatening senior citizen

Three booked for robbery, threatening senior citizen

ByHT Correspondent
May 19, 2023 01:01 AM IST

Three persons have been booked for threatening and robbing a senior citizen's house in Wadgaon Sheri. The accused successfully completed painting work but returned later with two unidentified men to rob the house. Police have launched a search operation.

Three persons have been booked for threatening and robbing a house of a senior citizen in Wadgaon Sheri, said police officials on Thursday.

A case under sections 392,452,506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered and investigation is underway. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to the complaint filed by the 75-year-old woman, she had contacted the accused with the intention of having her house painted. The arrangement was made for May 12, and the accused successfully completed the painting work as agreed. However, he informed the lady that he would return the following day to complete the remaining cleaning tasks. When the accused returned on May 16, he asked the woman for a meal.

However, two unidentified men suddenly entered the house and threatened the senior citizen. The trio forcibly took several belongings including a mobile phone costing 15,000, gold jewellery and some cast. The total value of the stolen was 83,000, said police.

The Chandannagar police have launched a search operation to locate the accused. A case under sections 392,452,506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered and investigation is underway.

accused robbery
