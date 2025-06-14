Search Search
Elderly woman swept away in drain found dead 

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 14, 2025 06:02 AM IST

An elderly woman, Shobha Mahimane, 65, was found dead after falling into a drain near Navale Bridge while returning from a wedding in Kolhapur.

An elderly woman who was swept away in a drain near the Navale Bridge on Thursday has been found dead. Her dead body was recovered by the fire brigade and police teams on Friday near the Warje crematorium area, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Shobha Manohar Mahimane 65, resident of Darshan Park, Phursungi, Pune. 

While on her way back, she had gotten off on a bridge along the Bengaluru Highway to catch an auto-rickshaw. (REPRESENTATIVE C)
According to officials, the woman attended a wedding ceremony in Kolhapur district. While on her way back, she had gotten off on a bridge along the Bengaluru Highway to catch an auto-rickshaw. While crossing the road near the Navale Bridge, she accidentally fell into a roadside drain and was carried away by the flowing water. 

Locals attempted to rescue her but were unable to do so due to the strong water flow. They informed the police about the incident. 

During the search operation, her footwear was found under the bridge. Rescue teams, including personnel from the Sinhgad Road Fire Station, launched an extensive search further downstream near the Prayeja City area and adjoining drains. 

Pradip Khedekar, fire officer speaking to the Hindustan Times said, “ The woman called her relatives and informed that she had reached to Pune and will take an auto rickshaw to home. After that, she slipped and fell in a nullah.” 

