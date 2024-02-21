 Elected as RS MP, Medha Kulkarni becomes active in Pune city politics - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Elected as RS MP, Medha Kulkarni becomes active in Pune city politics

Elected as RS MP, Medha Kulkarni becomes active in Pune city politics

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 21, 2024 10:25 PM IST

The party organised an ‘Abhivadan Yatra’ to pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and other historic figures. The party also organised visits to various temples

After being elected as Rajya Sabha (RS) member of Parliament (MP), Medha Kulkarni has suddenly become active and on Wednesday, visited various places along with party officials.

Last week, the BJP announced Kulkarni’s candidature for the RS, surprising many as she had been sidelined for the last five years. (HT FILE)
Last week, the BJP announced Kulkarni’s candidature for the RS, surprising many as she had been sidelined for the last five years. (HT FILE)

As Kulkarni got elected as RS MP, the party organised an ‘Abhivadan Yatra’ to pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and other historic figures. The party also organised visits to various temples.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kulkarni said, “After getting elected, party workers organised the yatra. I visited various places along with the given visit to the RSS headquarters and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) city unit office. City unit president Dheeraj Gate was present.”

Thereafter, Kulkarni held a dialogue with the party workers at the party office.

Last week, the party announced Kulkarni’s candidature for the RS, surprising many as she had been sidelined for the last five years.

She is now the only MP from Pune as the post of Lok Sabha (LS) MP is vacant and the tenure of the RS MP is over. Having bagged an important post before the LS elections, Kulkarni is likely to become more active in the city politics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On