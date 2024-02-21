Elected as RS MP, Medha Kulkarni becomes active in Pune city politics

After being elected as Rajya Sabha (RS) member of Parliament (MP), Medha Kulkarni has suddenly become active and on Wednesday, visited various places along with party officials. Last week, the BJP announced Kulkarni’s candidature for the RS, surprising many as she had been sidelined for the last five years. (HT FILE)

As Kulkarni got elected as RS MP, the party organised an ‘Abhivadan Yatra’ to pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and other historic figures. The party also organised visits to various temples.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kulkarni said, “After getting elected, party workers organised the yatra. I visited various places along with the given visit to the RSS headquarters and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) city unit office. City unit president Dheeraj Gate was present.”

Thereafter, Kulkarni held a dialogue with the party workers at the party office.

Last week, the party announced Kulkarni’s candidature for the RS, surprising many as she had been sidelined for the last five years.

She is now the only MP from Pune as the post of Lok Sabha (LS) MP is vacant and the tenure of the RS MP is over. Having bagged an important post before the LS elections, Kulkarni is likely to become more active in the city politics.