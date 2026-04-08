Electricity supply of Hinjewadi society restored after 22 hours

Power supply to Yashwin Housing Society in Hinjewadi was restored on Tuesday (April 7) morning after being disrupted for nearly 22 hours due to a fault in a high-voltage line during metro construction work. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) officials resumed supply at 10.50 am following continuous repair efforts. The outage began at 12.48 pm on Monday (April 6) when a 22 kV high-voltage line supplying electricity to the society developed a fault near a metro station construction site. (HT)

The outage began at 12.48 pm on Monday (April 6) when a 22 kV high-voltage line supplying electricity to the society developed a fault near a metro station construction site close to a private company in Hinjewadi Phase 3. The line feeds three transformers catering to around 572 consumers.

MSEDCL officials said layers of concrete had been poured over the underground cable during metro work, pushing it deeper below the surface and making repairs difficult.

“While one fault was fixed by Monday evening, another was detected beneath the concrete during testing,” an official said.

Teams carried out an overnight excavation to trace the cable and finally located it on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, a 30-metre high-voltage cable was laid to restore power through an alternative route, even as work to fix the original fault continued.

“Around 3,000 residents in our Hinjewadi society were left without power for more than 24 hours after a cable fault cut electricity to all 700 flats across four wings. Despite repeated complaints, MSEDCL either ignored them or closed them without resolution, while residents continued to receive assurances that power would be restored within two hours,” said Jayprakash, chairman of the society.