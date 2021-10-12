Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Electronic equipment stolen from sealed bungalow of jailed builder
pune news

Electronic equipment stolen from sealed bungalow of jailed builder

The ED took possession of the 6,000 square feet bungalow in September 2019 as part of its investigation into a scam
TV sets, computers, cameras, a CD player, and other equipment was stolen from jailed builder DS Kulkarni’s sealed house in Pune. (HT Photo/File)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 03:26 PM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar

Electronic equipment worth 6.95 lakh was stolen from a sealed bungalow of jailed builder DS Kulkarni, who is under Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s custody, on Pune’s Senapati Bapat Road, police said on Tuesday. The house was sealed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Police said the report about the theft of eight TV sets, computers, cameras, a CD player, and other equipment was lodged on Monday.

Rajkumar Wakchoure, a local police officer, said they received information about the theft from Kulkarni’s neighbours on Monday and carried out a preliminary investigation. “Some electronic equipment including TV sets have been stolen and an investigation is underway... The bungalow is sealed and there was no security guard present at the time of the incident.”

The ED took possession of the 6,000 square feet bungalow in September 2019 as part of its investigation into a scam. It has attached Kulkarni’s immovable assets estimated to be worth 904 crore.

Kulkarni is accused of fraud of over 2,043 crores. He allegedly floated nine companies to siphon funds collected from 33,000 investors, who were promised good returns on their fixed deposits.

