Encroachments, debris dumping blamed for flooding on Sinhagad Road: PMC Report

A committee formed by the Municipal Commissioner has attributed the severe flooding at Ekta Nagari and Sinhagad Road in July to encroachments within the blue line in Mutha river, debris dumping, and regular clearing of nullas. The report indirectly holds the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the Irrigation Department, and the Collector's office responsible for failing to prevent the disaster. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The four-member committee, comprising Superintendent Engineers Sahebrao Dandge, Dinkar Gojari, Bipin Shinde, and Sunanda Jagtap, submitted its findings in early September. Civic activist Vivek Velankar obtained the report under the Right to Information (RTI) Act after prolonged delays by PMC Commissioner Dr. Rajendra Bhosale, who withheld the report citing the Model Code of Conduct.

The report highlighted that the river’s carrying capacity from Khadakwasla Dam to Sangam Bridge has reduced due to illegal constructions, garbage, and debris dumping. According to the committee, the Blue Line Capacity of the river is 60,000 cusecs while the Red Line Capacity is 100,000 cusecs.

“Previously, releasing 60,000 cusecs caused minimal waterlogging. However, due to obstructions, even a discharge of 35,000-40,000 cusecs now leads to major flooding,” the report stated.

On July 24, heavy rainfall across catchment areas (118-453 mm) and Pune city (114-167 mm) overwhelmed Khadakwasla Dam, which has a storage capacity of just 2 TMC. The flooding impacted several areas, including Ekta Nagari and Sinhagad Road, with waterlogging worsened by clogged odhas and nalas.

Velankar, who received the report on Wednesday, said it exposes administrative lapses:

“This report is explosive. It blames the Municipal Corporation, Irrigation Department, and Collector’s office for the flooding. Earlier, even with a discharge of 60,000 cusecs, there was no significant flooding. Now, with only 35,000 cusecs, large parts are submerged.”

Velankar added that the PMC delayed sharing the report, citing the Model Code of Conduct. He eventually appealed to the Election Commission, leading District Collector Suhas Diwase to instruct PMC to release the report.