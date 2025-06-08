Encroachments, illegal parking near Pune Airport hindering passenger movement

The approach roads leading to the Pune International Airport have become increasingly congested and chaotic due to rampant illegal parking, unauthorised food stalls, and roadside encroachments, making travel to and from the airport extremely difficult for passengers. Raising concern over the deteriorating conditions, senior industrialist and former Maratha Chamber of Commerce president Dr Sudhir Mehta has urged authorities to take swift corrective measures. He warned that the current state of affairs paints a poor picture of Pune for visitors arriving at the city’s international gateway. The approach roads leading to the Pune International Airport have become increasingly congested and chaotic due to rampant illegal parking, unauthorised food stalls, and roadside encroachments. (HT)

“The moment one steps out of the airport, they see a reflection of the city, and unfortunately, the current image does not do justice to Pune’s reputation. This situation must be addressed urgently,” he said.

To resolve the issue, Mehta plans to submit a formal complaint to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), traffic police, and district administration, urging them to remove roadside encroachments and take strict action against illegally parked vehicles.

“It is important to present a clean and organised image of Pune. Clearing encroachments and disciplining traffic around the airport will go a long way in improving the city’s global perception,” he added.

He pointed out that Pune International Airport is rapidly expanding with an increasing number of flights.

“International connectivity is growing, linking Pune with global business hubs and attracting foreign investments. But the current travel experience, marred by traffic congestion and chaos, could hurt the city’s image and business potential. Many travellers, especially business professionals, have had to rely on Mumbai or other airports due to the unavailability of seats from Pune. The increase in flight operations will ease this burden significantly,” he said.

Meanwhile, citizens have also voiced their frustrations about the daily inconvenience.

Rajesh Kulkarni, a frequent flyer and IT professional from Kalyaninagar said, “Every time I travel to the airport, I have to leave at least an hour early just to make it through the traffic near the entrance. Cars are parked haphazardly, food vendors block lanes, and it’s chaotic. It doesn’t feel like the road to an international airport. Authorities must take immediate action if they want Pune to be recognised as a global business destination.”