 Engg firm linked to trainee IAS Puja Khedkar’s mother sealed in Pune - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Engg firm linked to trainee IAS Puja Khedkar’s mother sealed in Pune

ByVicky Pathare
Jul 20, 2024 01:54 AM IST

This development comes amid a controversy surrounding Puja, who allegedly utilised the company’s address to obtain a disability certificate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Engg firm linked to trainee IAS Puja Khedkar’s mother sealed in Pune
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On