Fri, Sept 05, 2025
EOW begins probe into 4 crore tax fraud case

ByNadeem Inamdar
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 06:36 am IST

Pune: The Deccan police on September 3 lodged a case against Amit Ashok Thepade for allegedly defrauding the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department of 4.03 crore. Thepade, representing a private company, failed to clear pending Value Added Tax (VAT) dues for the period between April 2013 and June 2017 despite receiving multiple legal notices. The case has now been handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for further investigation. The accused’s registered company had outstanding VAT, precursor to GST. Despite receiving multiple legal notices, the accused allegedly failed to pay the arrears. The complaint was lodged by Sushant Shivaji Redekar on behalf of the government department for the offence. The police have invoked the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 420 (cheating) and Sections 74 (2) and 74 (3) of the VAT Act 2002.

News / Cities / Pune / EOW begins probe into 4 crore tax fraud case
