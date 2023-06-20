Exchange of best practices will pave way for fundamental literacy: K Sanjay Murthy

The 4th Education Working Group meeting (EdWG) commenced on Tuesday in Pune to final outcome documents to be presented at the Education Ministers meeting on June 22, 2023.

G20 delegates visit Shaniwar wada during Heritage walk on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

The meeting was chaired by G-20 India Chair and Secretary, Department of Higher Education K Sanjay Murthy, with the Secretary of, the Department of School Education and Literacy, Sanjay Kumar, and Secretary, of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Atul Kumar Tiwari as Alternate Chairs.

Deliberations with the G20 delegates on the draft ministerial declaration took place on day one of the 4th EdWG meetings. The International Organisations (IOs) UNICEF, OECD and UNESCO presented the education working group report. G20 members and invited countries appreciated the sustained efforts of the Indian Presidency and IOs for having put together the education policies and programs by setting a common agenda for the group in a comprehensive manner through the EdWG Report and Compendium.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief Coordinator, of India’s G20 Presidency said, “India, as the world’s largest democracy, is being considered a source of solutions for global and local challenges.”

He highlighted the valuable exchange of best practices in the previous three EdWG meetings held in Chennai, Amritsar, and Bhubaneswar, focusing on tech-enabled learning, research and collaboration, and the future of work. The Fourth and final meeting will address the theme of Foundational Literacy & Numeracy (FLN). He further added that India is focused in driving towards an inclusive international order that works together despite ideological differences for sustainable global good,”

K Sanjay Murthy extended a warm welcome to all the delegates attending the 4th EdWG meeting.

“The exchange of experiences and best practices witnessed during the EdWG meetings will pave way for targeted actions aimed at ensuring fundamental literacy for every child,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of the previous three meetings and expressed appreciation towards the G20 delegates for the enthusiastic participation witnessed in all past EdWG events.

G20 Delegates also participated in a Heritage Walk of Pune City which included visit to Shaniwar Wada, Lal Mahal and Nana Wada to experience the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra. In addition, International Day of Yoga celebrations will be arranged to give G20 delegates, an opportunity to do Yoga.

