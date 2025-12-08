Excise, police crackdown on liquor smuggling: 5 held

In a major crackdown ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, the excise department of Pune arrested five individuals in two separate operations and seized foreign-made liquor worth ₹11.38 lakh that was being smuggled into the state from Madhya Pradesh. According to excise officials, the first operation was conducted on December 3 near Malegaon Phata on the Baramati-Nira Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to excise officials, the first operation was conducted on December 3 near Malegaon Phata on the Baramati-Nira Road. An excise team from the Baramati division intercepted a suspicious car. On inspection, the officers found cartons of a foreign liquor hidden inside the vehicle, which is banned in the state.

A total of 20 boxes (180 ml) of different categories of whisky were recovered. The consignment, with an estimated market value of ₹6.98 lakh was being transported without any valid permits.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ramsingh Mohabaatsingh Rajput (22) from Shirwal, Satara, and Mahipalsingh Rajsingh Rajput (21) from Malegaon, Baramati.

Both were found to be part of a racket supplying foreign liquor illegally within Maharashtra. The department has seized the vehicle, mobile phones, and other materials as part of the investigation.

In another operation, conducted on December 5 at 3:00pm, officials from the Pune Flying Squad-1, intercepted a vehicle near Kalyani Nagar to Adarsh Nagar road. The vehicle was transporting whisky (Scotch) bottles from Madhya Pradesh, that are legally prohibited for sale in Maharashtra.

A total of 28 boxes containing 750ml bottles were recovered. During the action, police arrested Swaroop Ravi Sabal, a resident of Kharadi, and Akash Ramesh Chand Sen, a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Police later raided the flat of Sabal in Kharadi and recovered 105 bottles of 750ml (Scotch), 10 bottles of 750ml Maharashtra-manufactured IMFL, and bottles of beer and wine. Police also arrested Poonam Chavan, a woman living in the flat.

The total value of the seized liquor and vehicles in both the cases amounts to ₹11.38 lakh, police said.

Senior officials from the excise department confirmed that special enforcement drives have been intensified in view of the festive season, as illegal liquor smuggling tends to rise during this period.

The department has registered offences in both the cases under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.