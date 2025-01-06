Ex-MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil asks Sai Baba temple to stop free meals

Former Member of Parliament (MP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sujay Vikhe-Patil has urged the Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan to discontinue its free meal service and instead use the funds for the future and education of children. He said this during the Shirdi Parikrama event on Sunday. Sujay’s remarks triggered row amid his father and minister in state cabinet Radhakrishna Vikhe clarified saying, “I spoke to Sujay, and he has said that what he meant was something else. We would like to clarify that free meal service will not be stopped.” (FILE PHOTO)

Vikhe-Patil further went on to say that“beggars” from across Maharashtra come to Shirdi for free meals. He has also warned that he would not hesitate to launch an agitation if necessary to press for this demand.

Currently, the Sai Baba Sansthan serves free meals to over 50,000 people daily, funded through devotees’ donations. However, Vikhe-Patil claims this initiative has led to a rise in the number of beggars in Shirdi.

“The entire country is flocking here for free meals. It is unfair that beggars from across Maharashtra gather here for free food. This is not acceptable,” said Vikhe-Patil.

Vikhe-Patil also took aim at the Sai Baba Sansthan’s educational initiatives. “Despite spending crores on constructing educational facilities, the quality of teachers remains poor.”

Akshay Maharaj Bhosale, state president of Shiv Sena’s Dharmveer Spiritual Wing, condemned the statement, particularly the characterisation of visitors as “beggars.”

“It is unfortunate that devotees coming to Shirdi to receive free prasad (meals) are being referred to as beggars. Many devotees from all walks of life partake in this prasad as a sacred offering,” said Bhosale.

He also noted that deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde would address any educational challenges faced by Shirdi.