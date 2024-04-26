 Experts to conduct critical economic evaluation of water in Pune city - Hindustan Times
Experts to conduct critical economic evaluation of water in Pune city

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Apr 26, 2024 06:22 AM IST

Experts from various fields will jointly work under ‘Project Jal Mulya’ to carry out critical economic evaluation of water availability, distribution and consumption in Pune city

PUNE: In a bid to promote sustainable and efficient use of water and achieve water security in the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR), experts from various fields are coming together under ‘Project Jal Mulya’ to carry out a critical economic evaluation of water availability, distribution and consumption in Pune city. The year-long project will help bridge the gap between the citizens’ perception of water prices and the actual costs, factoring in economic externalities, said the experts.

Experts from various fields will jointly work under ‘Project Jal Mulya’ to carry out critical economic evaluation of water availability, distribution and consumption in Pune city. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
‘Project Jal Mulya’ will be jointly conducted by the Pune International Centre (PIC); Centre for Sustainable Development (Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics); and Pune Knowledge Cluster along with other stakeholders.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion, Dinanath Kholkar from the PIC, said, “Despite the efforts by governments and administrations, water supply and treatment projects often operate at a loss due to lax revenue generation and enforcement of user charges. The project aims to test the hypothesis that citizens perceive water prices to be lower than the actual costs, considering economic externalities. It also seeks to establish the true cost of water services borne by administrative bodies, covering acquisition, treatment, distribution, and wastewater management. The ultimate goal is to develop a standardised template for nationwide use in India. The analysis will inform evidence-based policymaking to rationalise water tariffs, and promote fairness, equity, efficiency, and sustainability.”

Ashwini Keskar from the Pune Knowledge Cluster; Gurudas Nulkar from the Centre for Sustainable Development (Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics); and Siddharth Desai were also present at the conference.

Rapid economic growth in Pune has attracted a significant influx of people from across the country. However, rising affluence and changing lifestyles have led to increase in per capita consumption of water. This, coupled with less reliable rainfall due to shifting climate patterns, has raised concerns over potential water shortages, which could disrupt both city life and the thriving economy. It is therefore imperative to proactively address the challenges to safeguard water supply and bolster both social wellbeing and economic stability. A climate-resilient approach is crucial for ensuring sustainable water security over time.

News / Cities / Pune / Experts to conduct critical economic evaluation of water in Pune city
Story Saved
