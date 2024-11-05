Fadnavis rallies Pune BJP rebels to back official candidates

PUNE: Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis spent Diwali in Pune, dedicating time to meeting with party rebels and key BJP office-bearers to ensure their active support for the party’s official candidates in the upcoming assembly elections. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis spent Diwali in Pune, dedicating time to meeting with party rebels and key BJP office-bearers to ensure their active support for the party’s official candidates. (HT FILE)

Among those, former BJP corporator Sunny Nimhan had shown interest in running for the Shivajinagar seat and even reportedly interviewed for a Congress ticket. However, with the Congress ultimately selecting Datta Bahirat for the ticket, Nimhan remained with the BJP. During their meeting, Fadnavis assured Nimhan of a more prominent role within the party, reinforcing the BJP’s commitment to loyal members.

The BJP’s alliance with the Shiv Sena and NCP has limited its capacity to accommodate all aspirants, leading to internal tensions as multiple contenders vied for seats. To address this, Fadnavis visited Pune on Saturday, meeting with various leaders and visiting the homes of hopefuls like Shrinath Bhimale, Sunny Nimhan, and Amol Balwadkar. Fadnavis encouraged them to actively support the party’s chosen candidates.

Bhimale expressed his appreciation for Fadnavis’s visit, stating, “I am very happy that our senior leader and my mentor Fadnavis visited my home. We were trained in the party, and I will respect the party’s decision and work for it.”

Balwadkar echoed this sentiment, saying, “I met with Fadnavis and promised to work for the BJP candidate in Kothrud.”

Additionally, BJP leader Chandrakant Patil met with Nimhan, further assuring him of greater responsibilities in the future. Fadnavis also summoned leaders from Western Maharashtra to Pune to discuss election strategies, emphasizing unity and collective effort in the upcoming polls.