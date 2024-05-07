Fadnavis vows to resolve tax issue for merged villages 

While speaking at a rally in Phursungi on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis promised to settle the tax issue for merged villages in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) after the Lok Sabha elections. Many areas still struggle with a lack of basic infrastructure, despite residents paying higher property taxes. (HT FILE)

Residents of the 34 villages surrounding Pune had to pay higher taxes after they were integrated into the PMC limits in three phases in the year 2020. However, many areas still struggle with a lack of basic infrastructure, despite residents paying higher property taxes than before.

Commenting on the issue, Fadnavis said, “Before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had given a stay on collecting additional taxes from merged areas. However, under the model code of conduct, we are unable to approve it during the cabinet meeting. But I’m confident that after the election, the state administration will address it.”

Fadnavis said that after approval of the new policy for merged areas, taxes will be levied in proportion to infrastructure in specific areas.

He went on to say, “I am aware that there is dissatisfaction among citizens since they are paying excessive taxes without receiving adequate infrastructure. A few months ago, an identical situation arose in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, which we dealt with.”

Notably, most of the merged villages come under the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.