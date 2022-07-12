Family planning among Muslims has increased over the years: SY Quraishi
SY Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, said that family planning among Muslim have increased over the years.
Delivering a lecture at Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) on the occasion of World Population Day on Monday, Quraishi said, “Muslim families which do not practise family planning have reduced from 55 per cent to 45 per cent. Even 45 per cent Hindu families do not practise family planning. On various parameters, data suggests that Muslim population is not overtaking Hindu population.”
“It is a myth that ‘Islam is against family planning’. Nowhere in the religious scriptures family planning is prohibited. There are interpretations of religious scriptures both for and against family planning. Sterilisation is forbidden by interpretations, but birth spacing is not only allowed, but also encouraged,” said Quraishi.
There was also a panel discussion on “Significance of Caste Census” during the programme.
PM Kulkarni, demographer and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor, said that to understand the larger issues, caste census is important.
“Caste-based census are important. Sample surveys can be done to identify backward classes. However, many sample surveys cannot cover small communities. Mandal Commission has recommended review of surveys to cover smaller communities. There are rural to urban migration that can be seen as a certain caste having affiliation to move from rural to urban areas for various reasons. Earlier, it was white collar migration. Now, there may be interstate migration which may be caste selective, but we don’t know. Therefore, there is a need for including caste census as sample surveys cannot be completely helpful,” said Kulkarni.
Another panellist, Rajashree Deshpande, professor, Department of Political Science at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), said that caste census will not help completely, but only to a certain extent to challenge the fossilised understanding of caste.
“Collecting caste data will make caste reality more transparent,” said Deshpande.
RB Bhagat, head, Department of Migration and Urban Studies, International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), said that caste has become an identity.
“We need to understand the caste dynamics and hence caste census is important. it will help understand the socially and economically weaker sections and draft more accurate policies to solve the issues,” said Bhagat.
-
PCB electric crematorium dead since April, firewood cremation challenging in monsoon
The work of repair and replacement of the Pune Cantonment Board's (PCB's) electric crematorium has been the worst hit due to lack of government funds since the past three years. In April, a blast ripped apart the crematorium, also causing its chimney to collapse. Currently, only the traditional system of lighting the funeral pyre is operational although demand for electric cremation is higher during the monsoon season.
-
Pimpri-Chinchwad police seize banned gutkha worth ₹91 lakh
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested one person and seized banned gutkha worth Rs 91 lakh from his possession on the Pune-Nashik highway on Sunday. The accused, a tempo driver, has been identified as Ganesh Vitthal Bhadale (32) of Koyali village, Khed tehsil in Pune district. Acting on a tip-off that a tempo carrying banned gutkha would pass through the Pune-Nashik highway, the Chakan police laid a trap and intercepted the vehicle at Rohkal phata.
-
10% more TB detections this year
Even as Covid-19 cases have reduced, there are 10% more Tuberculosis (TB) detections this year, according to health department officials. Till the end of June this year, the Pune Municipal Corporation detected 3,298 TB cases within city limits. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 1,458 new cases of TB during the same time. Whereas Pune rural reported a TB detection rate of 10.50% which is higher than the Maharashtra average of 6.05%, according to the district health department.
-
JEE Main 2022 session 1: Meerut boy tops in UP with 100 NTA score
LUCKNOW Meerut boy Saumitra Garg, 19, topped in the state in the JEE Main-2022 and is among the 14 candidates across India who got 100 NTA score in session 1 in paper 1 (BE/BTech). A student of Delhi Public School (Meerut), Saumitra has put all family celebrations on hold for the time being. Saumitra loves to read novels and scored 464th rank in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana. Soumitra attended FIIT-JEE (Meerut) classes.
-
U.P. govt docs raise question over data mgmt in their transfers
The Provincial Medical Service Association, a body of government doctors working in the state, has written a letter to the director general, medical health, pointing towards an “error” in show cause notices issued to the hospitals regarding transfer of doctors. Over 250 government doctors have applied with health directorate stating their transfers were either incorrect or pleaded cancellation of the same on humanitarian ground.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics