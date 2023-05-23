Home / Cities / Pune News / Van which caused the mishap was bought recently

Van which caused the mishap was bought recently

ByHT Correspondent
May 23, 2023 12:14 AM IST

Police confirm that the vanity van involved in the fatal accident near NIBM Road, Pune, was recently purchased by Rehman Ramjan Khan from Bengaluru and modified for rental purposes.

PUNE:

Over the last two years, there has been an upsurge in the frequency of road accidents near Anandvan Park. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT)
The vanity van that caused the fatal accident near NIBM Road on Sunday, was recently bought by Rehman Ramjan Khan from a Bengaluru-based person, police confirmed.

According to information, Ankita Nair from Bengaluru sold her Vanity Van recently to Khan. Khan was running his tourist business in Wadgaonsheri and planned to give Vanity Van on a rental basis.

Senior Police Inspector (SPI) Santosh Sonawane said, “The first owner of the van recently sold the vehicle to Rehman Ramjan Khan. Khan had made a few modifications to the van in order to rent it out.’’

Over the last two years, there has been an upsurge in the frequency of road accidents near Anandvan Park at the NIBM annexe. On that stretch, 20 mishaps were recorded in 2022. Residents claimed that the main cause of such incidents is encroachment and limited roads.

