FDA raids godown in Undri, seizes banned gutkha worth 76.44 lakh

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) sleuths raided a godown in Undri and seized banned gutkha estimated to cost ₹64.44 lakh in the open market and four pickup vans worth ₹12 lakh on Tuesday. The police have registered a case under Sections 123, 274, 275, 223(3)(5), and Sections 26(2)(i), 26(2)(ii), 26(2)(iv), 27(3)(e), and 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, acting on tip-off, a team from Kalepadal Police Station and FDA officials raided the warehouse located at Wadachiwadi Road in Ghule Vasti.

Sampatraj Pemraj Chauhan, 38, of Kondhwa was arrested and Sureshkumar Pemaram Bhati, Prakash Bhati, Bhavar Bhati, Nizam Shaikh, and others were booked in the case based on a complaint filed by food safety officer Vijaykumar Unawane.

Sub-inspector Anil Nimbalkar said, “We have arrested one person while the other accused are at large.”

In 2012, the Maharashtra government imposed a ban on consumption, production, sale, distribution and storage of gutkha, paan masala and other related products. The ban was renewed in 2019.