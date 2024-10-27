FDA seizes 1 crore stock for misleading claims

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune division in two different incidents has seized stock worth ₹1 crore for alleged violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, officials said on Saturday. Another raid was conducted by drug inspector, S K Mahendrakar at a distributor firm in Dhayari. (HT PHOTO)

A stock of ₹ 78 lakh of toothpaste has been seized from Wadki and cosmetic samples worth ₹ 22 lakh from Dhayari for objectionable claims. These samples have been sent to the laboratory for analysis, they said.

On credible information, FDA officials on Thursday, October 24 visited a godown of a renowned multinational consumer goods company in Wadki on Pune-Saswad Road. During the check, drug inspector Rajiya Shaikh discovered an anti-inflammatory claim on toothpaste. The claim of a substance that reduces inflammation is a contravention of the DMR Act and the stock was seized.

Another raid was conducted by drug inspector, S K Mahendrakar at a distributor firm in Dhayari. During the inspection, the labels of three cosmetics items facewash, liquid soap and face scrub of ‘Ye Mera India-Ghar Soaps’ were found misleading and suspicious. Following this, a stock of ₹22 lakh was seized.

Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 prohibits the advertisement of certain drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders. No person shall take part in the publication of advertisements regarding the diseases/disorders indicated under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

Girish Hukare, joint commissioner, FDA (Drug), Pune division, said, all these samples have been sent to a government laboratory for analysis and further action will be taken after the reports are received.

“People who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under the DMR Act with imprisonment which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both. Citizens on the occasion of Diwali festival during shopping should be cautious and should not fall prey to false and misleading claims,” Hukare said.