FDA seizes food samples worth 10.35 lakhs 

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized suspected substandard food items worth ₹10.35 lakh during its special drive conducted during the Navratri festival, the officials said on Friday. According to officials, improvement notices have been served to up to 38 food business operators (FBOs). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The special campaign took place in the Pune region, which encompasses Pune, Solapur, Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur districts. According to officials, improvement notices have been served to up to 38 food business operators (FBOs).

Stock worth ₹10.35 lakh was confiscated, including ₹7 lakh in the Pune district and ₹3.35 across the division. The drive aimed to ensure that the public gets hygienic and safe food during the festive season, keeping public health and welfare in mind, officials said.

Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner (FDA), Pune region, said, the action has been taken as per provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Regulation, 2016.

“In Pune district, inspections were carried out at 10 establishments. From these establishments, 19 samples of food products such as milk, cream, paneer, khoya, ghee, butter, and namkeen were collected. The samples have been sent to a laboratory for analysis and further action will be taken based on the lab reports,” he said.

Annapure, added, “Food items that were seized are suspected to be adulteration. During the campaign, items like adulterated ghee, butter, khoya, and buckwheat were confiscated, amounting to a total of ₹7,00,460 from Pune district.”

Similarly, 28 establishments were inspected as part of the drive in the Pune division. As many as 15 food samples have been sent to a lab for analysis. Adulterated food products worth ₹3,34,918 were seized from the Pune region. A stock worth ₹10,35,378 was confiscated from Pune district and division, they said.

Citizens can report if they come across adulteration by calling the toll-free number 1800222356.