Artificial ripening of mangoes under FDA lens

Due to unseasonal rains and subsequent decline in mango yield this season, the tendency among sellers to accelerate fruit ripening to boost sales and make quick money is likely to increase. Keeping this in mind, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to fruit sellers and traders to refrain from using calcium carbide for artificial ripening of mangoes or be ready to face stern action. The FDA, Pune region, has started conducting inspection drives in the city to identify culprits.

As per the FDA officials, the mangoes ripened by using carbide are harmful to health and the chemical is banned under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS), 2006 and FSS Regulations, 2011. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Arjun Bhujbal, joint commissioner of FDA (Pune region), said the mangoes need to be ripened naturally and using calcium carbide for ripening should be refrained by the vendors.

“We have already conducted a meeting with the fruit traders in the city and warned them against the use of calcium carbide for ripening mangoes,” he said.

According to the FDA officials, the inspection of vendors and wholesalers selling mango in the market has already started in the city. At least 16 locations, in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Peth areas, Mahatma Phule Mandai, Wadgoansheri, and Khadki amongst others have been inspected. The samples of mango found to be suspicious have been taken from Wadgaonsheri area and sent to the laboratory. The reports for the same are awaited and further action will be taken based on the report.

Bhujbal further informed, that FDA officials will conduct random checks of fruits sold by traders and agents and send them for testing to the laboratories in case of any suspicion.

FDA officials will again conduct a meeting with the fruit vendors from the city in the coming week. A workshop will be organised for the fruit vendors for maintaining hygiene while handling, storing and selling fruits. Also, safe practices in fruit ripening and awareness about adverse health effects of artificial ripening of fruits and unhygienic storage of fruits, said FDA officials.

A senior, FDA, official requesting anonymity, said, there are currently 30 ripening chambers available in Pune to facilitate the ripening of mangoes scientifically without using toxic chemicals. Due to this, the practice of using calcium carbide for ripening of mango is less in Pune in comparison to other districts.

“The use of ethylene, a hormone naturally produced in fruits, to be used for artificial ripening is allowed. Currently, ethylene sachets have become widely available and popular among small traders as they are affordable. However, the use of calcium carbide should be avoided,” said the official.

