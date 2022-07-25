Feast on last Sunday of Ashadh in Pune

On the last Sunday of Hindu calendar’s Ashadh month, long queues were seen outside the chicken, mutton and fish shops across the city.

Before Shravan month begins on July 29, wherein many Hindus do not eat non-vegetarian food and consume liquor, “Akhad special party” which is celebrated with drinks and non-veg food were organised in the city. Many preferred to buy cooked food from restaurants and home-cooked deliveries.

Prabhakar Kamble, president of mutton shopkeepers’ association, Pune said, “From the last few days there is an increase in the sale of mutton across the city. Mutton was sold for ₹700 per kg on Sunday, however, sales were less on Sunday as it was Ekadashi. However, the sales will pick up pace in the next four days before Shravan month starts. It is expected that there will be a sale of 1,500 goats in the next four days. As compared to last year, the sales were more this year as there were no restrictions and people prefer red meat.”

Similarly, there is a huge demand for chicken and eggs sale in the city.“There is an increasing demand for poultry as these are the last few days of Ashadh month. The demand from restaurants is higher. The rate for chicken on Sunday was between ₹220 and ₹270 per kg,” said Rupesh Pardeshi, president of Pune district boiler association.

Amol Pol a citizen said, “From the past one week, I have been attending Akhad special parties every day. On Sunday, we had a party at our residence and brought 2 kg mutton to be cooked for entire family.”