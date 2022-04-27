Fees for PUC certificate hiked by 30% for two-wheelers, 28% for four-wheelers in Maharashtra

In a circular issued by the state transport commissioner Avinash Dakhane on Wednesday, the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate fee has been increased by 30 per cent for two-wheelers and 28 per cent for four-wheelers.

As per the circular, for the last few months, there was a demand by the PUC authorised centres to increase the fee for pollution tests and accordingly it was hiked.

For two-wheeler testing earlier the rate was ₹35, which is now revised to ₹50. Whereas for the four-wheeler (petrol) PUC test the earlier rate was ₹70 which increased to ₹100.

Similarly, for the four-wheelers (CNG, LPG and petrol) the revised PUC fee is ₹125, which were earlier ₹90. While for the four-wheeler (diesel) the rates are increased from ₹110 to ₹150.