Home / Cities / Pune News / Fees for PUC certificate hiked by 30% for two-wheelers, 28% for four-wheelers in Maharashtra
pune news

Fees for PUC certificate hiked by 30% for two-wheelers, 28% for four-wheelers in Maharashtra

For two-wheeler testing earlier the rate was 35, which is now revised to 50. Whereas for the four-wheeler (petrol) PUC test the earlier rate was 70 which increased to 100
As per the circular, for the last few months, there was a demand by the PUC authorised centres to increase the fee for pollution tests and accordingly it was hiked. (HT FILE PHOTO)
As per the circular, for the last few months, there was a demand by the PUC authorised centres to increase the fee for pollution tests and accordingly it was hiked. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 10:26 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

In a circular issued by the state transport commissioner Avinash Dakhane on Wednesday, the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate fee has been increased by 30 per cent for two-wheelers and 28 per cent for four-wheelers.

As per the circular, for the last few months, there was a demand by the PUC authorised centres to increase the fee for pollution tests and accordingly it was hiked.

For two-wheeler testing earlier the rate was 35, which is now revised to 50. Whereas for the four-wheeler (petrol) PUC test the earlier rate was 70 which increased to 100.

Similarly, for the four-wheelers (CNG, LPG and petrol) the revised PUC fee is 125, which were earlier 90. While for the four-wheeler (diesel) the rates are increased from 110 to 150.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Thackeray said that to prevent a fourth wave, people must use masks in public places and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour (Praful Gangurde)

    State to ask Centre to reduce 9-month gap for booster dose

    Mumbai Due to the steady rise in Covid cases over the last couple of weeks, the state government is planning to ask the union government to make vaccination mandatory and reduce the nine-month gap for the booster jab. Meanwhile, in an indication that mandatory masking may soon make a comeback, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also urged people to voluntarily mask up and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

  • SSP-Prayagraj Ajay Kumar arriving at crime scene at Mirapatti locality in Prayagraj on Wednesday (ht photo)

    Two shot dead over land dispute in Prayagraj

    Two persons were shot dead in a shootout allegedly in a dispute over a plot of land at Meerapatti locality under Dhumanganj police station of Prayagraj on Wednesday. The accused a real estate agent, Deepak Vishwakarma, has been detained by police in this connection. SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said the deceased were identified as Mohd Yasir, 48 and 32 who were known to the accused, Sultan Ahmad.

  • Minister of state for school education Bacchu Kadu HT File Photo

    MVA minister Bacchu Kadu accused of 1.95 crore fraud, booked

    An independent minister from Amravati district, Kadu is accused of financial irregularities worth 1.95 crore. He is the fourth minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government to face various charges. Kadu, who was elected from Achalpur assembly constituency, has been charged with sections 405, 409, 420, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code. Kadu has founded Prahar Janshakti Party that works for the cause of farmers.

  • BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi Sarangi was stopped by police at Chandanpur. But as she insisted on padyatra to the temple, the administration took her and her followers in government vehicles to the Grand Road from where they walked to the temple. (PTI)

    BJP MP undertakes padyatra to protest digging around Jagannath temple

    The controversy over the construction work around the perimeter of the 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri thickened with Bharatiya Janata Party member of Parliament from Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi undertaking a padyatra to the temple despite refusal of permission by the state government. As she insisted on padyatra to the temple, the administration took her and her followers in government vehicles to the Grand Road from where they walked to the temple.

  • A 19-year-old man was booked along with his father for sexual assault and child marriage. The (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Case of child marriage, sexual assault against 19-year-old after hospital informs police of pregnancy

    PUNE A 19-year-old man was booked along with his father for sexual assault and child marriage. The father-son duo was not arrested immediately. The girl, now 17 years of age, is three months pregnant, according to the police. The two were married in July 2021 in Kurkundi Thakarvasti area of Khed in Pune. The doctors registered a medico legal case and informed the police about it. Assistant police inspector S Gaikwad is investigating the case.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out