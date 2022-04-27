Fees for PUC certificate hiked by 30% for two-wheelers, 28% for four-wheelers in Maharashtra
In a circular issued by the state transport commissioner Avinash Dakhane on Wednesday, the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate fee has been increased by 30 per cent for two-wheelers and 28 per cent for four-wheelers.
As per the circular, for the last few months, there was a demand by the PUC authorised centres to increase the fee for pollution tests and accordingly it was hiked.
For two-wheeler testing earlier the rate was ₹35, which is now revised to ₹50. Whereas for the four-wheeler (petrol) PUC test the earlier rate was ₹70 which increased to ₹100.
Similarly, for the four-wheelers (CNG, LPG and petrol) the revised PUC fee is ₹125, which were earlier ₹90. While for the four-wheeler (diesel) the rates are increased from ₹110 to ₹150.
-
State to ask Centre to reduce 9-month gap for booster dose
Mumbai Due to the steady rise in Covid cases over the last couple of weeks, the state government is planning to ask the union government to make vaccination mandatory and reduce the nine-month gap for the booster jab. Meanwhile, in an indication that mandatory masking may soon make a comeback, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also urged people to voluntarily mask up and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.
-
Two shot dead over land dispute in Prayagraj
Two persons were shot dead in a shootout allegedly in a dispute over a plot of land at Meerapatti locality under Dhumanganj police station of Prayagraj on Wednesday. The accused a real estate agent, Deepak Vishwakarma, has been detained by police in this connection. SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said the deceased were identified as Mohd Yasir, 48 and 32 who were known to the accused, Sultan Ahmad.
-
MVA minister Bacchu Kadu accused of ₹1.95 crore fraud, booked
An independent minister from Amravati district, Kadu is accused of financial irregularities worth ₹1.95 crore. He is the fourth minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government to face various charges. Kadu, who was elected from Achalpur assembly constituency, has been charged with sections 405, 409, 420, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code. Kadu has founded Prahar Janshakti Party that works for the cause of farmers.
-
BJP MP undertakes padyatra to protest digging around Jagannath temple
The controversy over the construction work around the perimeter of the 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri thickened with Bharatiya Janata Party member of Parliament from Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi undertaking a padyatra to the temple despite refusal of permission by the state government. As she insisted on padyatra to the temple, the administration took her and her followers in government vehicles to the Grand Road from where they walked to the temple.
-
Case of child marriage, sexual assault against 19-year-old after hospital informs police of pregnancy
PUNE A 19-year-old man was booked along with his father for sexual assault and child marriage. The father-son duo was not arrested immediately. The girl, now 17 years of age, is three months pregnant, according to the police. The two were married in July 2021 in Kurkundi Thakarvasti area of Khed in Pune. The doctors registered a medico legal case and informed the police about it. Assistant police inspector S Gaikwad is investigating the case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics