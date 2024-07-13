 Fight for ticket intensifies in Parvati assembly constituency - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fight for ticket intensifies in Parvati assembly constituency

ByAbhay Khairnar
Jul 13, 2024 10:46 PM IST

Three members from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have started projecting themselves as eligible candidates for Parvati and put-up banners at prime locations in the vicinity

With the assembly elections in just three months, politicians across party lines are competing to get a ticket from Parvati assembly seat.

BJP leader and former leader of house in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Shrinath Bhimale has sett up temporary centres at 30 prime locations in the constituency to register new voters. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
BJP leader and former leader of house in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Shrinath Bhimale has sett up temporary centres at 30 prime locations in the constituency to register new voters. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Three members from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have started projecting themselves as eligible candidates for Parvati and put-up banners at prime locations in the vicinity.

BJP leader and former leader of house in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Shrinath Bhimale has sett up temporary centres at 30 prime locations in the constituency to register new voters.

He has even started facility to enrol for Chief Minister Ladli Behna Yojana, under which, women will get 1,500 per month from state government.

Bhimale said, “We are getting good response for the scheme and even for the new voter registrations.”

Similarly, MLA Madhuri Misal and Rajendra Shilimkar have set up such centres across Parvati. Misal said, “I think Parvati will continue to be a stronghold for the BJP.”

In the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) even as Parvati seat was with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharadchandra Pawar, other alliance partners are willing to run the race.

The Congress party held a meeting on Thursday which was attended by Aba Bagul, Abhay Chajjed and Kamal Vyware for the Parvati seat.

Bagul said, “This time the Parvati ticket should be given to a Congress leader.”

The Shiv Sena too is claiming that Sachin Taware and Bala Oswal are eligible to fight from Parvati.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Fight for ticket intensifies in Parvati assembly constituency
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On