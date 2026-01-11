Films from Cannes, Venice, Berlin to light up PIFF 2026

Films screened at festivals such as Cannes, Venice, Berlin and Locarno will be showcased at the 24th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) 2026 scheduled to be held from January 15 to January 22. Paolo Sorrentino’s acclaimed film La Grazia that opened at the 82nd Venice Film Festival in August 2025 will be screened as the opening film of PIFF, while Father Mother Sister Brother will be the closing film. (HT)

White Snail, Tales of the Wounded Land, Desire Lines, Solomama, Hair Paper Water and The Fin Locarno screened at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland will be shown at the festival inaugurated at E-Square Theatre.

Other films from Venice to be shown include Silent Friend, No Other Choice, Elisa, Memory, A Year of School, At Work, Last Night I Conquered the City of Thebes, The Holy Boy, The Ivy, Lost Land and The Souffleur.

Blue Moon, Continental 25, Late Shift, The Ice Tower, The Summer in Paris, Disco Africa: A Malagasy Story, Deaf/Sorda, Eel, Hysteria, Little Trouble Girls, Mother’s Baby, We Believe You, The Botanist, The Good Sister, The Nature of Invisible Things and The Old Woman with the Knife shown at the Berlin International Film Festival will also be screened.

The Richest Woman in the World, Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo, Adam’s Sake, Alpha, It Was Just an Accident, Sirat, Young Mothers, Eagles of the Republic, Sound of Falling, Sentimental Value, Love Me Tender, Black Snake, A Light That Never Goes Out, Aisha Can’t Fly Away, Caravan, Death Does Not Exist, Her Will Be Done, Meteors, My Father’s Shadow, Once Upon a Time in Gaza, Peak Everything, President’s Cake, Romeria and The Little Sister featured at France’s Cannes Film Festival will also be shown across 10 screens in the city.

Spying Stars from the Busan International Film Festival and DJ Ahmet from the Sundance Film Festival will also be screened at the festival organised by the Pune Film Foundation, the state department of cultural affairs, and Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, Mumbai.

Jabbar Patel, president and director, PIFF, said on Saturday, “The festival aims to bring meaningful and content-rich cinema from across the world to Pune.”