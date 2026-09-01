FIR against Amit Thackeray, 20-25 others over removal of PM Modi’s photo at Pune college

An FIR has been registered against MNS Vidyarthi Sena leader Amit Raj Thackeray and 20-25 others after a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was allegedly removed from the principal’s office at Government Polytechnic Pune on Monday.

The group allegedly removed Modi’s photograph, threatened staff, raised slogans and created a commotion. (HT)

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According to the complaint registered at Chaturshringi police station on August 31, Thackeray, accompanied by MNS Vidyarthi Sena office-bearers, students and workers, allegedly entered the office without permission between 12.30 pm and 1.15 pm. The group allegedly removed Modi’s photograph, threatened staff, raised slogans and created a commotion.

The complaint was filed by Rajendra Kashiram Patil, who is associated with the government institution.

The case has been registered under Sections 329(3), 189(9), 84, 229 and 349(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 120 of the Maharashtra Police Act, a senior police officer said. The provisions relate to allegations including unlawful entry, criminal intimidation, obstruction and causing disturbance on the premises.

Police have named Thackeray and 20-25 unidentified MNS office-bearers, students and workers as accused. Further investigation is underway.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident occurred during Thackeray’s interaction with students, who raised issues including canteen food shortages, lack of sports coaches, hostel facilities, sanitation and classroom conditions. A student also pointed out that Modi’s photograph had been placed alongside those of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Thackeray questioned the placement, following which MNS workers removed the photograph. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident occurred during Thackeray’s interaction with students, who raised issues including canteen food shortages, lack of sports coaches, hostel facilities, sanitation and classroom conditions. A student also pointed out that Modi’s photograph had been placed alongside those of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Thackeray questioned the placement, following which MNS workers removed the photograph. {{/usCountry}}

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Thackeray said government institutions may have protocols governing photographs but objected to Modi’s photograph being displayed alongside Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Ambedkar.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar cannot be compared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A government college may have a protocol regarding photographs, but placing the Prime Minister’s photograph alongside Shivaji Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar is not acceptable,” he said.

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Pune MNS city president Dhananjay Dalvi defended the action.

“One of the students brought the issue to Amit Thackeray’s attention. For us, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our deity and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is our icon. We will not accept any attempt to place Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same footing as them. If an FIR has been registered for standing up for the honour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, we consider it a matter of pride,” Dalvi said.

“The question is, what message is the government college trying to convey by placing the Prime Minister’s photograph alongside that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?” he added.