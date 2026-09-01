'Don't buy gold, don't marry abroad': PM Modi revives swadeshi pitch amid India's GDP growth

“Foreign trips, if you are going for leisure, you should not go. If you are getting married abroad, you should not do so. And if it is not necessary, you should not buy gold either,” PM Modi said.

In a selfie-style video message, PM Modi congratulated the country on recording 7.8% economic growth and spoke of the need to promote self-reliance and give greater emphasis to swadeshi products.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Indians to shun leisure trips abroad, avoid getting married overseas and refrain from buying gold unless necessary. The prime minister is currently in Bishkek for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, as part of his visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

“The more we emphasise swadeshi, the more we emphasise self-reliance, I have firm faith that when it is 100 years of independence, we will present a developed India to our young generation,” he said.

PM Modi's dig at Rahul Gandhi Modi said India was progressing rapidly despite global uncertainty, wars, crises and disruptions to supply chains. Taking a swipe at his critics, he said some people within the country, “drowned in an atmosphere of despair”, were spreading the “lies” all around.

“India is progressing rapidly. On the other hand, within India too, people drowned in an atmosphere of despair are engaged in spreading ‘jhooth ki goonj’ all around. Overcoming all these things, breaking through all those challenges, the country has achieved 7.8% growth. We have to maintain this pace,” he said.

The phrase “jhooth ki goonj” appeared to be a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “Chhatron Ki Goonj” campaign, a student outreach initiative focused on issues including paper leaks, unemployment and the education system.

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‘Dreams of young generation will be fulfilled’ Modi said the country's youth would see their dreams being realised through the hard work being put in today. “We will fulfil the dreams of our young generation through our hard work today,” he said.

He also called on citizens to continue contributing to the country's progress, saying the government's policies and intentions were right.

“And therefore, countrymen, let us leave no stone unturned in our efforts. Our policy is right, our intention is clear, and the strength of 140 crore countrymen, coming together today, is taking the country to new heights,” Modi said.

PM Modi's previous call for austerity Earlier in May, PM Modi asked people to conserve fuel, avoid unnecessary foreign travel, reduce gold purchases and promote Indian-made goods. This came amid the US-Israeli war on Iran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil artery.