FIR against AMU leader Usmani over speech at second Elgar Parishad event
Pune Police on Tuesday filed an FIR against one of the speakers of the second Elgar Parishad event on charges of promoting enmity and disharmony.
Sharjeel Usmani, a student leader from Aligarh Muslim University, was booked under section 153(a) of the IPC on a complaint by local advocate Pradeep Gawade for an allegedly derogatory comment on Hindu society.
The comment triggered a row with BJP leaders, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding action against Usmani.
The first edition of the Elgar Parishad was held on December 31, 2017 and allegedly triggered caste clashes in Bhima Koregaon the next day.
