Pune: A family outing turned into a life-altering tragedy after a 37-year-old woman was left paralysed following an accident at a water park in Morachi Chincholi village in Shirur tehsil of Pune district, with police probing alleged safety lapses at the facility. The police on Wednesday booked the water park owner and manager for lapses in safety and negligence. Company registration details mention ‘Mahadev’ as the proprietor of the company. FIR against water park owner after Shirur water park accident leaves woman paralysed

The victim, Ashwini Sandeep Napte, a resident of Karandi village in Shirur, had visited the Jai Malhar Agri-Tourism Centre with her family for a day trip on Tuesday. She had come to know from friends and social media that the park is a popular getaway for families seeking a mix of rural and modern experiences.

According to police and family members, the incident occurred while she was using a water slide at the park. Witnesses said Napte was descending the slide at speed when she crashed into the shallow pool at the bottom. The water level at the landing point was allegedly below the required safety limit, causing a severe impact. She lost consciousness immediately, triggering panic among visitors.

Family members alleged that the situation worsened due to the absence of basic emergency response systems. “There was no ambulance on site, no trained medical staff, and no immediate first aid support. We had to arrange a private ambulance ourselves,” a relative said, adding that the delay in shifting her to hospital may have aggravated her injuries.

Napte was initially taken to a nearby medical facility and later shifted to a specialised hospital. Doctors said she sustained multiple spinal injuries. “Four vertebrae in her spine were fractured due to the impact. The injury has resulted in paralysis below the waist,” a doctor involved in her treatment said.

Medical experts said such injuries are typically linked to high-impact trauma, especially when safety protocols such as maintaining adequate water depth are not followed. They added that timely immobilisation and rapid medical intervention are crucial to prevent long-term damage.

Following a complaint by Kiran Napte, a case has been registered at Shirur police station under Pune Rural Police against the owner and manager of the facility on charges of negligence and endangering life.

Police sub-inspector Govind Khating, who is leading the probe, said investigators are examining whether the park adhered to safety norms, including adequate water levels, warning signage and deployment of trained staff. “We are also verifying whether the facility had the necessary permissions and safety certifications,” he said.

Officials said statements of witnesses, staff and management representatives are being recorded, and the sequence of events is being reconstructed. Technical inspection of the slide and pool area is also expected.

Pune Rural superintendent of police Sandeep Singh Gill said, “An FIR has been registered against the owner and management of the facility for alleged negligence and safety lapses that led to the accident. Strict action has been directed against those responsible, and the investigation is examining all aspects.”

As Napte continues to undergo treatment, her family faces an uncertain future, grappling with the emotional and financial burden of long-term medical care. “What began as a day of leisure has turned into a devastating reminder of the consequences of alleged negligence and inadequate safety measures,” a relative said.

The incident has sparked outrage among locals and visitors, with many questioning safety standards at water parks and agro-tourism centres, especially during the peak summer season when footfall increases. Civic activists have called for immediate inspections of such facilities across Pune district.

Spread over 25 acres, the Jai Malhar Agri-Tourism Centre was established in 2014, and offers a combination of agricultural and recreational experiences. Visitors can participate in farm-based activities such as bullock cart rides, rural games and traditional farming practices. Alongside this, the centre has developed water-based entertainment, including slides, pools, and rain dance areas, making it particularly attractive during the summer months.

Morachi Chincholi itself has developed a reputation as a rural tourism hub due to its natural environment and accessibility from Pune city. However, the rise in footfall has also highlighted the need for proper regulation and safety oversight.