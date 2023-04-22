Massive fire engulfs paint godown in Wadgaonsheri

Pune: A major fire broke out at a paint godown located in Hanuman Nagar of Wadgaonsheri on Saturday, said officials.

The fire brigade department dispatched five vehicles and two water tenders and took one hour to bring the blaze under control. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred at around 1:30 pm and the fire spread fast and damaged Deccan Paints’s godown. The fire brigade department dispatched five vehicles and two water tenders and took one hour to bring the blaze under control.

No casualty was reported in the incident. Investigations are underway to find the cause of the fire. Fire brigade officials and police department diverted traffic in the area to avoid mishaps.