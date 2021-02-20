Fire breaks out at Pune factory, 6 fire tenders rushed to spot
A fire broke out at a manufacturing factory in the Sanaswadi area of Maharashtra’s Pune district on Saturday, reported news agency ANI. No casualties have been reported so far.
At least six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained
More details are awaited.
