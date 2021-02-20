IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Fire breaks out at Pune factory, 6 fire tenders rushed to spot
Fire broke out at a godown in Bihar's Muzaffarpur(ANI Photo )
Fire broke out at a godown in Bihar's Muzaffarpur(ANI Photo )
pune news

Fire breaks out at Pune factory, 6 fire tenders rushed to spot

At least six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:04 PM IST

A fire broke out at a manufacturing factory in the Sanaswadi area of Maharashtra’s Pune district on Saturday, reported news agency ANI. No casualties have been reported so far.

At least six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

More details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune
Close
Fire broke out at a godown in Bihar's Muzaffarpur(ANI Photo )
Fire broke out at a godown in Bihar's Muzaffarpur(ANI Photo )
pune news

Fire breaks out at Pune factory, 6 fire tenders rushed to spot

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:04 PM IST
At least six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

“Use mask to beat Covid as Shivaji Maharaj used sword to defeat enemies”

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:45 PM IST
PUNE: Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to citizens to take inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and use mask as a shield to fight against Covid-19 pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Officials using expensive cars given by industrialists on duty “affects” public image of police: Pawar

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:35 PM IST
Pune: Taking strong objections to high-end cars used by some police officers, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said, “When I was in Mumbai a few days ago, I came to know that some police officers were seen in vehicles which cost around 35 lakh
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

BJP issues notices to 27 corporators for not attending GB meetings

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:35 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued show cause notices to 27 corporators who had been absent for general body meetings
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Unseasonal rains, hailstorm damage grape, onion, mango crops in Maharashtra

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:04 PM IST
PUNE: Unseasonal rains and hailstorms that hit many parts of the state on Thursday evening damaged rabi crops like grape, onion, mango and sorghum (jowar)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

NIBM forest main gate lock found broken, security cabin unmanned

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Pune: The 200-acre reserve forest at NIBM is in a state of neglect with the lock of main gate broken, security cabin unmanned and found open and fencing breached at various locations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Kusumagraj’s Marathi musical translated into English to broaden aappeal

By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Pune: Marathi literature and theatre is adorned with musical dramas with some being commercially successful
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC gives 15% rebate to regular property taxpayers

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Thursday, offered residents paying their property tax regularly, a 15 per cent rebate
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Kunala Kunache Mael Nahi: theatre students self-fund play in “tough” Covid times

By Prachi Bari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Students who have just graduated from the Lalit Kala Kendra of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), are in a last-minute frenzy
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Rail Roko: Train services largely unaffected in Pune and parts of western Maharashtra

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:23 PM IST
Pune and the rest of Maharashtra did not have an impact of the “Rail Roko” protest held by farmers’ outfits across the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMPML to convert old buses into goods vehicles, sanitising vans

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:23 PM IST
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has taken a decision to convert its old buses into goods vehicles, sanitising vans, and for mounting cranes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

ICCR teams up with SPPU to globalise traditional Indian knowledge

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:23 PM IST
With an aim to disseminate traditional Indian knowledge across the world and to make present-day Indian citizens aware of their roots and culture, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have come together to launch an ambitious initiative titled Universalization of Traditional Indian Knowledge System (UTIKS)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Samant’s visit forces SPPU to grant permission for roll ball after 10 years

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:22 PM IST
After several students met the state technical and higher education minister Uday Samant regarding allowing the roll ball game officially in the sports syllabus, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) gave a nod on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Hail, wind, rain storm in Pune on Thursday evening

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Pune reported hail in a few places, accompanied by thick cloud cover and the presence of a strong wind after 5pm on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Samant holds public meet at SPPU, 750 issues resolved in a day

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:22 PM IST
In an effort to reach out to common people, students, teachers, and others related to the education department, the state technical and higher education minister Uday Samant held a public meeting today in Pune at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP