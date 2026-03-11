PUNE: A fire broke out on the terrace of a two-storey building at Bhopale Chowk in Camp on Tuesday evening, causing panic in the area. Officials said no one was injured. Fire breaks out in terrace shed in Camp; no injuries reported

The incident occurred around 6:25pm, when a shed on the building’s terrace erupted in flames.

On receiving information about the blaze, fire tenders from the Cantonment Fire Station, along with fire engines from the Central, Naidu and Kasba fire stations, and water tankers rushed to the spot. Firefighters worked swiftly and managed to bring the fire under control before completely extinguishing it.

According to officials, household clothes and other stored materials in the shed were damaged. Fire brigade personnel also safely removed three LPG cylinders from the spot, preventing a potential disaster.

Fireman Prashant Gaykar said, “We think that both commercial and residential activities were going on in the building. The rising flames were visible from afar that evening, creating panic in the area.”

According to fire brigade officials, the building had only one entry and exit. The officials said that some people from the Muslim community were arranging ‘iftar’ on the first floor when the fire broke out. However, everyone exited the building before the fire brigade arrived, which made their task easier.

City traffic police cordoned off the area while the fire brigade set to work on extinguishing the flames. Police said the exact reason behind the fire can be ascertained only after a detailed investigation. Meanwhile, authorities have begun assessing the damage caused by the fire.