Fire dept staff to cover idol immersion sites in Pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set up facilities for immersion of Ganesh idols across the city. The civic officials have urged devotees to use temporary tanks placed across the city and close to ghats for immersion of Ganesh idols. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body has arranged fire department staff along water bodies, mostly along Mutha and Mula riverbeds, to ensure safety of citizens. PMC fire brigade officials have appealed to citizens to follow their instructions.

The civic officials have urged devotees to use temporary tanks placed across the city and close to ghats for immersion of Ganesh idols. PMC has placed tables and chairs, besides CCTV camera facility at artificial tanks and ghats.

According to a statement released by PMC, “Holidays and leaves of fire brigade department have been cancelled and they have been instructed to remain present on duty.”

Yogesh Hendre, PMC public relations officer, said, “Apart from staff to cover the immersion sites, lighting, barricade and rope facility are also in place at these spots.”

Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale will participate in the immersion procession on Tuesday morning and visit all the Manache Ganpati mandals.