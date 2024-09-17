Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fire dept staff to cover idol immersion sites in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 17, 2024 06:50 AM IST

The civic body has arranged fire department staff along water bodies, mostly along Mutha and Mula riverbeds, to ensure safety of citizens

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set up facilities for immersion of Ganesh idols across the city.

The civic officials have urged devotees to use temporary tanks placed across the city and close to ghats for immersion of Ganesh idols. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The civic officials have urged devotees to use temporary tanks placed across the city and close to ghats for immersion of Ganesh idols. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body has arranged fire department staff along water bodies, mostly along Mutha and Mula riverbeds, to ensure safety of citizens. PMC fire brigade officials have appealed to citizens to follow their instructions.

The civic officials have urged devotees to use temporary tanks placed across the city and close to ghats for immersion of Ganesh idols. PMC has placed tables and chairs, besides CCTV camera facility at artificial tanks and ghats.

According to a statement released by PMC, “Holidays and leaves of fire brigade department have been cancelled and they have been instructed to remain present on duty.”

Yogesh Hendre, PMC public relations officer, said, “Apart from staff to cover the immersion sites, lighting, barricade and rope facility are also in place at these spots.”

Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale will participate in the immersion procession on Tuesday morning and visit all the Manache Ganpati mandals.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On